Mississippi State Bulldogs gearing up for LSU Tigers

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play the LSU Tigers this Saturday.
Both teams will enter with the same record they did last season entering the game. Mississippi State will come in with a 2-0 record. LSU will come in with a 1-1 record.
Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers says it's fun to be competing against the best quarterbacks. “Jayden Daniels is great. They have a great room, and those guys can really play. They can really throw the ball and they’re obviously really dynamic when they get out of the pocket. So, it’s a great challenge. Like I said it’s really fun to go up against great quarterbacks. You don’t want to beat a team with an average quarterback you want to beat the best," said Rogers.
This will be the first conference game for both teams this season. Mississippi State Safety Marcus Banks says they will continue to build off of their tough overtime win against Arizona. “It’s just going to continue to get tougher. Especially when we come into SEC play. So, we knew we were going to be in a dogfight vs Arizona. We knew it was going to be a tough game, so it wasn’t a surprise to us that it went for that long. We already seen it coming. Now building off this week. We have an LSU opponent that we have a lot of respect for. So now we have to keep that same mindset and build that momentum up and that starts this week at practice. If you start strong you have to finish strong and that starts today, and we have to expect another tough game and we have to just keep on building that throughout the week," said Banks.
Kickoff for the game is set for 11am.