Mississippi State announces new athletic director

STARKVILLE , Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State held a press conference Friday morning announcing their choice for the new athletic director. Former Oklahoma Deputy A.D. Zac Selmon will fill the position.
There are a lot of characteristics that lead M.S.U. President Mark Keenum and company to this decision. Keenum says most of all he wanted someone who could relate to the athletes, understand the roles of coaches, and be able to navigate the transfer portal.
The university’s president says he found all of those and so many more in Zac Selmon.
“So, not only does Zac Selmon have the ‘it’ factor, but he has the ‘wow’ factor. And, that’s pretty special,” says President Keenum.
He will be the leader of all things Bulldog athletics and the first black athletic director in the school's history. He looks forward to being boldly aggressive when it comes to Name Image and Likeness (N.I.L.) deals.
Selmon says they are critically important for the success of the athletic department. He told the media Friday that college athletics are not just a job to him.
“For our family it's not just a profession. It's not just a job. It's our why. We talked a lot in the interview process about how it's our just cause. It's not just myself. It is.. it's all of our family. It's Rachel. It's Shayne. It's Rylee,” says Selmon.
This announcement means a lot to the athletic department, especially after the tragic loss of Head Football Coach Mike Leach. Fans are glad to have an answer on who will be the new A.D.
“I think it offers some stability to the athletic department here. We finally have an answer on who's going to lead us,” says M.S.U. fan Michael Boyles.
Selmon is thrilled to be in the S.E.C. or the “gold standard” as he calls it. After the press conference President Keenum gave Selmon his first cowbell, to which he responded, “Mom and Dad it’s just like Christmas! Awesome!”
Mississippi State has not released any information about his contract, but they say it will be out soon.