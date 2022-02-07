Mississippi Sports HOF announces new sponsorships for basketball, baseball awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced new title sponsors for its annual college basketball and baseball awards.
The new sponsors are the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort.
“We are very pleased to be associated with these prestigious honors that go to the top college players in our state,” Choctaw Chief Cyrus Ben said.
Each year, the Gillom Trophy is awarded to the best female basketball player in Mississippi.
The Howell Trophy is presented to the top male player.
The Ferriss Trophy is presented to the state’s best college baseball player.
The basketball awards will be presented on Monday, March 7, and the baseball banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 23.