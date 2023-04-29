Mississippi college football players were called to the big stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVA) - Many of Mississippi’s own were called to play in the NFL this week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bulldogs' Emmanuel Forbes was the first Mississippian to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Forbes was picked 16th by the Washington Commanders as Cornerback. Defensive tackle Cameron Young followed in the fourth round. Young was picked 123rd overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
After the draft multiple Mississippi State players were also signed to professional teams. Linebacker Tyrus Wheat was signed by the Dallas Cowboys, joining Bulldog legend Dak Prescott. Defensive Lineman Randy Charlton was signed by the Miami Dolphins. Safety Collin Duncan was signed by the L.A. Rams.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Rebels’ Jonathan Mingo was the first to go in the draft for Ole Miss. The wide receiver was picked in the second round, 39th overall, to the Carolina Panthers. Tavius Robinson, edge rusher, went in the fourth round. He was picked 124th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. Star running back, Zach Evans, was picked up in the sixth round by the LA Rams at 215th overall. Nick Broeker, offensive lineman, went in the seventh round to the Buffalo Bills at 230th overall.
More Ole Miss players went pro after the draft ended. Malik Heath, wide receiver, was chosen by the Green Bay Packers. Mason Brooks, offensive lineman, was signed by the Washington Commanders. A.J. FInely, safety, will join Zach Evan in LA to play for the Rams. Troy Brown, linebacker, was signed by the New York Giants. Otis Reese, safety, was signed by the Tennessee Titans. K.D. Hill was signed by the New York Jets to play defensive tackle.
SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY
Golden Eagles’ cornerback Eric Scott Jr. was the only Southern Miss. player selected in the draft. Scott was picked 178th overall in the sixth round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Joining Scott in the pros is Tykeem Doss and Jason Brownlee. Doss will play offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens and Brownlee is set to play wide receiver for the New York Jets.
JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Tigers’ Isaiah Bolden was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round, 245th overall. He’ll play defensive back for New England.
Multiple Jackson State players were signed post-draft. Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. was signed by the Miami Dolphins. De’Jahn Warren, defensive back, will play for the Chicago Bears. Dallas Daniels signed to play wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.
This article will be updated as free agent signing continues.