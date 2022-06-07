Mantachie native named assistant AD at ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Collin Minga has been named new assistant athletic director and compliance coordinator at Itawamba Community College, the college announced on Tuesday.
The Mantachie native previously taught and coached in Corinth and Tupelo. He also taught and coached at Itawamba AHS in Fulton.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity to step into this role,” Minga said. “I look forward to helping Dr. (Chad) Case in assisting our student-athletes to succeed on and off the courts and fields while building off what Coach (Ball-Williamson) has already been doing at ICC for many, many years.”