LSU sweeps MSU in Starkville; Auburn up next

  • Updated
Dudy Noble Field home of Mississippi State baseball, Photo Date: June 4, 2021.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a weekend the Diamond Dogs would rather forget.

LSU swept Mississippi State in a three-game series, leaving the Bulldogs with an 18-15 overall season record and a 4-8 record in conference play.

The Bulldogs had the Tigers down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs on Friday. LSU managed to score four runs ending with a 5-2 final score.

The Tigers won the series Saturday with a 4-3 score and concluded the sweep Sunday with a 13-3 score.

MSU is scheduled to host UAB on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Auburn comes to Starkville for a Thursday, Friday, Saturday series.

