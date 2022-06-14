Little Caesars named new official pizza sponsor of NFL

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Little Caesars named new official pizza sponsor of NFL

  • Updated
  • 0
Little Caesars

Credit: Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

DETROIT (WTVA) - Little Caesars is replacing Pizza Hut as the official pizza sponsor of the National Football League, announced Tuesday, June 14.

The agreement will offer the company exclusive marketing rights.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano said, "This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country. And because we're the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise."

Open this link to read the NFL's announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you