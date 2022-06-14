Little Caesars named new official pizza sponsor of NFL

DETROIT (WTVA) - Little Caesars is replacing Pizza Hut as the official pizza sponsor of the National Football League, announced Tuesday, June 14.
The agreement will offer the company exclusive marketing rights.
"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."
Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano said, "This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country. And because we're the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise."