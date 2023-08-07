Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami advances to MLS Leagues Cup quarterfinals on penalties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi... Central Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Northern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi... Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen to near Blair to near Randolph, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Booneville, Pontotoc, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Iuka, Verona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Plantersville, Mantachie, Burnsville, Ecru, Glen, Tishomingo and Thrashers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH