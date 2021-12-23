Liberty Bowl: MSU vs. Texas Tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. CT.
ESPN will air the game. Open this link to watch on ESPN.com.
For ticket information, go to HailState.com.
Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach led the Tech program from 2000 to 2009, compiling a 76-39 record.
MSU finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record with wins over Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn.
The Red Raiders finished the season 6-6.
This will be MSU’s fifth time to compete in the Liberty Bowl during the postseason.
The Bulldogs won in 1963 (NC State), 2007 (Central Florida) and 2013 (Rice). The team lost to Air Force in 1991.
This will be Texas Tech's first appearance.