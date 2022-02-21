Latest polls: MSU avoids weekend sweep; Ole Miss undefeated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss moved up the latest college baseball rankings following a perfect opening weekend vs. Charleston Southern (CSU).
In the latest D1Baseball poll, Ole Miss is the new No. 3 team. The Rebels were previously ranked No. 5. Ole Miss outscored CSU 32-6 in three games.
In the same poll, Mississippi State dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 after suffering two losses to Long Beach State. Long Beach made a big jump from No. 24 to No. 12. MSU avoided being swept by winning on Sunday 12-4.
In the latest poll from Baseball America, Mississippi State is No. 8 and Ole Miss is No. 10.
🚨 NEW TOP 25 🚨Where does your team rank after opening weekend? pic.twitter.com/l50bANl7DU— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 21, 2022
