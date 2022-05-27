 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Late surge pushes Panthers past Seminary

  • Updated
  • 0
Late surge pushes Panthers past Seminary

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) -- Amory didn't score any runs until the 6th inning and then the bats woke up in a big way. The Panthers scored four in the 6th, and five in the 7th to take Game 1 against Seminary 9-1. 

Recommended for you