LaQuinston Sharp returning for another year with Bulldogs

  • Updated
  • 0
LaQuinston Sharp - MSU football player

LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State offensive lineman. Source: HailState.com.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp will return to the field in 2022.

The Mississippi State Football Twitter account shared a video on social media Thursday in which the announcement was made to the team.

According to the 247Sports site Gene’s Page, the NCAA granted Sharp a sixth year of eligibility.

The Columbus native has played in 30 games for the Bulldogs since 2019.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

