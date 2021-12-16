LaQuinston Sharp returning for another year with Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp will return to the field in 2022.
The Mississippi State Football Twitter account shared a video on social media Thursday in which the announcement was made to the team.
According to the 247Sports site Gene’s Page, the NCAA granted Sharp a sixth year of eligibility.
The Columbus native has played in 30 games for the Bulldogs since 2019.