Jumpertown student throws first pitch for Autism Awareness Day

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Saturday is Autism Awareness Day, but Friday in Jumpertown, they celebrated it a day early and brought a smile to a student who loves the game of baseball.
Benjamin Maldonado, a student with autism at Jumpertown High School, has been a baseball fan his whole life. He plays catch with his dad and watches the games, but on Friday, he got to be a part of the game by throwing out the first pitch. According to his mom Sherie, it’s all in the spirit of making Ben feel seen and appreciated.
"Getting to do things like throw out a pitch and be in the dugout things like that its very important," Maldonado said. "It makes me feel thankful that they’ve included him."
This is the second year that head coach Rod Williams had Ben throw out a first pitch to recognize Autism Awareness Day, Williams coached Ben in little league, the only baseball team he got to be on.
"He was a kid that just wanted to play you know," Williams said. "You can’t beat this, what we’re trying to do we just want to raise awareness for autism."
After the excitement of throwing out the first pitch it was time to crack open a Sprite, sit back and watch the Cardinals play ball.