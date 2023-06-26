Jordan Westburg gets called up to the Majors

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - According to a Mississippi State press release, Jordan Westburg, a former Mississippi State baseball player, was called up from the Minor Leagues to join the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, June 26th.
Westburg has been in the Minor Leagues since he was drafted in 2020 with the 30th overall pick. The infielder has been with Triple-A Norfolk where he batted .295, collecting 18 home runs and 54 runs batted in (RBIs).
Westburg becomes the 68th player from Mississippi State to make the Majors and is the second former Bulldog to be called up this season.