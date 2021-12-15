You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson State gets No.1 high school recruit

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson State University logo

Credit: Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The No. 1 high school football player in the country says he’ll play at Jackson State University.

Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 15, which is the early signing period for football players.

247Sports.com shared video of his announcement.

This is a monumental get for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders.

Hunter was a former Florida State commit.

Open the link below to view local signees.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you