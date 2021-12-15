Jackson State gets No.1 high school recruit

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The No. 1 high school football player in the country says he’ll play at Jackson State University.
Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 15, which is the early signing period for football players.
247Sports.com shared video of his announcement.
#BREAKING: The No. 1 player in the country makes it official! He's committed to @DeionSanders and Jackson State 🔥🔥— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2021
He tossed the the other hats to the side 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0k1ZQm7A7e
This is a monumental get for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders.
Hunter was a former Florida State commit.
