Iuka Baseball sends team to Little League World Series

IUKA, Miss (WTVA) - Iuka Baseball is getting ready to send a team down to Louisiana for the Little League World Series.
Iuka Baseball will be representing the state of Mississippi at the tournament. This group is in the 12 and under division.
They qualified after taking 1st in the Dixie Youth State Tournament a few weeks ago.
Dixie Youth is a program that has been around since the early 70s with the emphasis to develop young baseball players.
The last time an Iuka team won the state tournament was in the year 2000.
Iuka head coach Bryan Robinson says he has a special group that will give it their all at the tournament. "There a special bunch of kids. I've known a lot of them for a lot of years. There may be some teams that got some better athletes, but I promise you none of them are tougher than we are. They've got grit and they don't quit."