Itawamba students finished high in Angler Federation’s High School Fishing World Finals

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Football season is approaching, but fishing season just wrapped up.
Two local high school students placed 30th out of 415 teams in the Angler Federation’s High School Fishing World Finals.
Cooper Parker and Jack Davis are students at Itawamba Agricultural High School.
The teens competed in the world finals last month.
“It was just really cool because we thought we weren’t gonna have any fish, and we just went out there and we did it,” Parker said. "It was surprising because everyone thought we weren’t gonna make the cut, and then we made the cut and everyone started to cry. It was fun.”
Parker said it was important to stay focused.
“You just got to look at the prize; and the prize is if you do it long enough and you stay consistent, then you’re going to get good at it and you’re going to be able to beat your competition and be able to go places with the sport,” explains Parker.
That mindset got them to where they are today. Davis and Parker were the only two freshman to make it to the final day of competition.
Their coaches and their families can’t wait to watch them get even better in the upcoming years.
Coach Brian Cissom said he’s already seen the improvement.
The teens learn more every time they hit the water. They said sport fishing is exciting and rewarding.
“There are still a lot of people that just don’t know about this,” Crimson said. "Like I said, there is a lot of scholarship money given away at these big tournaments. It’s just a real good thing. Keeps kids out of trouble.”
College scholarships are available in competitive fishing, just like any other major collegiate sport. Scholarship money is good- up to $75,000 at some universities. These scholarships and opportunities don’t come easy.
“It’s hard work. Fishing sounds like fun, but it’s hard work. Eight-hour tournaments and they fish seven days straight in the hot sun," coach Carson Cooks said. "And they were happy to do it.”
These guys love what they do.
“It’s just fun catching fish,” Davis said.
As long as it’s fun, they will not mind the hard work.