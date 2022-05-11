Itawamba AHS graduate named head golf coach at ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Taylor Boggs is the new head golf coach at Itawamba Community College (ICC).
He was a graduate assistant coach at Delta State University from 2018 to 2020 while earning his master’s degree.
Boggs played at Itawamba Agricultural High School where he helped the school win three state championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
He played two seasons at the University of Louisiana Monroe. He then transferred to ICC and later Mississippi State University.
Boggs will assume the new position in June.