Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday.
Former Colts Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl winner Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach.
Indianapolis will hold a news conference Monday evening with owner and CEO Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard and Saturday.
Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, compiled a 40-33-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs.
"We've got players that are plenty good enough," Reich said Sunday after a 23-point loss to Patriots. "I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I gotta do a better job getting guys ready to play, putting guys in good position to win and having answers when we face problems."
According to ESPN, the Colts are last in the NFL with just 14.7 points per game.
The Colts -- who are 3-5-1 on the year -- have lost three consecutive games. Their next game is on the road against the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Saturday played for the Colts from 1999-2011 before spending one season in Green Bay. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro player and was on the 2006 season Super Bowl winning team.
He has been an ESPN analyst since 2013 and for the past few years has also been a consultant to the Colts.
He has not been a coach at the collegiate or NFL level.
