In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team was must watch TV last season. Six of their 13 games were decided by a touchdown or less. With many of their key players returning for 2022, there's a little state championship buzz around the Starkville Yellow Jackets.
Before last season, there was a quarterback battle in Starkville, not this year. Last season Trey Petty proved to be a force to be reckoned with and the junior has had a solid summer picking up two D-1 offers from Mississippi State and Southern Miss. Head coach Chris Jones is looking for him to take his game to the next level in 2022.
"This is the next phase of his development, you know being a leader, being a better passer, being a better runner, being a better decision maker," Jones said. "At the end of the day, I'm confident in his abilities and I feel like he can get the job done."
But for Trey to do his thing, he's got to stay upright, that's the job of senior offensive tackle Chris Hayes and he's ready to see what the Yellow Jackets can do this season.
"I'm pretty excited to see us and Trey and how we're going to dominate," Hayes said. "Our main focus is getting that ring and coming together as a team and doing great things."
Don't sleep on the defense! The Yellow Jackets have a mean defense led by defensive end Eric Thomas. He had 12 sacks last season, but what he remembers most: that 34 to 13 loss to Madison Central in the north half championship.
"That really hurt, it really did, I believe that right there, our whole team, every time we go out there we think of that and it just helps us out through practice to go harder," Thomas said.