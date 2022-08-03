In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great.
The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022.
WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team on a fun day. The coach treated the team to a whiffle ball game after working hard all summer.
“This summer, everybody has been working pretty hard — out on the practice field and in the weight room,” junior Jeremiah Brooks said. “And I think we’re going to have a pretty good team this year.
Smithville graduated 18 seniors.
Brooks is part of a big junior class that’s trying to fill gaps left behind. Junior Braden Sanders is looking to step up as middle linebacker.
“We’ve pretty much grown up together,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot and we have a good connection with each other; and it’s going to be a really good season.”
The young Noles definitely have a chip on their shoulder going into 2022.
“A few games last year, they didn’t like how they ended,” head coach Chad Collums said. “So, I think they have a few games circled on the calendar; and we kind of challenged them at the beginning, and they’ve done everything we asked them to do.”