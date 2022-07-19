 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

In the Trenches: Perfection is the standard for West Point Green Wave

  • Updated
  • 0
West Point Green Wave

West Point High School Green Wave. West Point, Mississippi.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Look up “5A state championship” in the dictionary and you’ll see the West Point Green Wave.

For the past six years, West Point has made the state finals. However, they’ve returned home empty-handed the past two trips.

The Wave is working to get back to the mountain top this fall.

“Man, last year to come up short like that in a state championship game coming off 11 and 0 — honestly it hurt, it hurt a lot of us,” Keshawn Henley said. “We’ve worked hard all offseason.

West Point Green Wave football

West Point High School Green Wave. West Point, Mississippi.

For West Point, a “down year” is a state championship appearance and an 11-1 record.

Last December, Picayune led West Point 20-14 at the half. The Wave were outscored 20-7 in the second half.

“We got to halftime and I just got down on ourselves and didn’t come out with the right attitude,” Jhace Mallard said. “This year is going to be different; we are going to fight until the end.”

Perfection is the Green Wave standard.

Chris Chambless

West Point High School head football coach Chris Chambless. West Point, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 2022.

For head coach Chris Chambless, the Wave will only go as far as its seniors will take them. So far, they’re showing him they’ve got what it takes.

“Our guys have done a really good job of leading, supporting each other and being here,” the coach said. “And we’ve had great participation in summer workouts. Of course, we don’t expect anything less than that and that’s what you got to have to kind of have that recipe to win.”

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you