In the Trenches: Perfection is the standard for West Point Green Wave

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Look up “5A state championship” in the dictionary and you’ll see the West Point Green Wave.
For the past six years, West Point has made the state finals. However, they’ve returned home empty-handed the past two trips.
The Wave is working to get back to the mountain top this fall.
“Man, last year to come up short like that in a state championship game coming off 11 and 0 — honestly it hurt, it hurt a lot of us,” Keshawn Henley said. “We’ve worked hard all offseason.
For West Point, a “down year” is a state championship appearance and an 11-1 record.
Last December, Picayune led West Point 20-14 at the half. The Wave were outscored 20-7 in the second half.
“We got to halftime and I just got down on ourselves and didn’t come out with the right attitude,” Jhace Mallard said. “This year is going to be different; we are going to fight until the end.”
Perfection is the Green Wave standard.
For head coach Chris Chambless, the Wave will only go as far as its seniors will take them. So far, they’re showing him they’ve got what it takes.
“Our guys have done a really good job of leading, supporting each other and being here,” the coach said. “And we’ve had great participation in summer workouts. Of course, we don’t expect anything less than that and that’s what you got to have to kind of have that recipe to win.”
