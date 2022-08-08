 Skip to main content
In The Trenches: Oxford Chargers

  • Updated
  • 0
Oxford Chargers

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team made it to the state championship game in 2019 and 2020...but not 2021. With a core group of starters returning and a big addition during the offseason, they are going to be a big threat in 6A. Let's get in the trenches with the Oxford Chargers. 

