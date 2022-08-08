OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team made it to the state championship game in 2019 and 2020...but not 2021. With a core group of starters returning and a big addition during the offseason, they are going to be a big threat in 6A. Let's get in the trenches with the Oxford Chargers.
In The Trenches: Oxford Chargers
- By: Matt St. Jean
-
- Updated
- 0
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today