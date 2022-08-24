MACON, Miss. (WTVA) -- After back to back trips to the state finals, Noxubee County got bounced in the 2nd round in 2021. The Tigers are hungry to get back to the championship.
In The Trenches: Noxubee County Tigers
- By: Matt St. Jean
-
- Updated
- 0
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today