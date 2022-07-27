In The Trenches: North Pontotoc Vikings

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) -- It's got to be one of the worst feelings in high school football...losing to your rival. But when you lose to your rival and as a result miss the playoffs? Woooo boy that's tough, but this team is looking to put that in the rearview and get after it in 2022. Let's get in the trenches with the North Pontotoc Vikings.
"It's pretty terrible, they're our rivals, always been our rivals, especially after last year, well not last year, but the previous year before that, dominated them," Senior Caleb Davis said. "I kinda think that was our main thing we thought we were just going to kill 'em went in with a little too much confidence and not enough worry about 'em."
Senior center Caleb Davis is doing his best to put that big L behind him and get ready for a big senior season, which the Vikings could be capable of. They are returning a lot of talent from last year, including fellow senior, Winn Naverrete.
"Last year's season I think we had a lot of new guys, we're just trying to learn each other's game and everything," Navarette said. "I think this year we'll come back better and stronger."
And so far this offseason, Head Coach Andy Crotwell is preaching the same thing he always has with the grit and grind style Vikings.
"Our goals are the same as always and they are to improve every day to get better at what we do to get more familiar with what we do," Crotwell said. "And so far, I'm pleased with what I've seen."