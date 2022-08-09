 Skip to main content
In The Trenches: New Albany Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team got off to a flying start last season and then the wheels fell off in division and they missed the playoffs putting a rather large chip on their shoulders entering 2022. Let’s get in the trenches with the New Albany Bulldogs.

