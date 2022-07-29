In The Trenches: Mooreville Troopers

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Over the past two seasons, this team was definitely not shy airing the ball out, but their star quarterback graduated, so they'll need a new leader to step up to run their air raid offense.
"Feels like a good amount of responsibility," Sophomore quarterback Brody Thompson said.
Thompson is doing to fill the big shoes of Dawson Phillips, who pretty much rewrote the record book at Mooreville high school. Head Coach Jimmy Young has nothing but confidence in Brody as he takes over as QB1.
"You know I was spoiled to have Dawson for three and a half years like I did, he could sling it around the yard for sure," Young said. "I'm excited for Brody, he's going to be a different look but I think it'll be a good look."
Brody will have some help in the form of the human swiss army knife Jordan Franks, who said that even though they lost Phillips, they return a lot of guys, especially on defense. Which is important, because as electric as the Troopers were on offense, they gave up a lot of points on defense. That needs to change if Mooreville wants to be back in the playoffs.
"We've gotten a lot closer over the past couple years so, I have confidence in the defense, once we get pads on, once we get to hitting," Franks said.
