Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

In the Trenches: Mantachie aiming for playoff return

  • Updated
  • 0
Mantachie High School Mustangs

Mantachie High School Mustangs. Mantachie, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 2022.

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mantachie Mustangs made the playoffs last year; and even though the run didn’t last long, they’re looking to build upon that success.

Head football coach Ken Adams is entering his third year with the Mustangs, and he’s brought a new attitude to Mantachie.

Mantachie football coach Ken Adams

Mantachie head football coach Ken Adams. Photo Date: July 2022.

“They made such an improvement from last year to the spring,” he said of his team. “It really surprised all of us coaches. We got guys that’s been in the program and doing things the way we want to do them now going on three years. So, that makes things a little easier.

Seniors Hunter Hester and Braedon Sauls got a taste of playoff football last year and hope to get more this year.

“We had a lot of personnel out last year, and now we want to go deeper into it,” Sauls said.

Mantachie football team lifting weights in July 2022

Mantachie football team lifting weights in July 2022.

Hester agreed. He's hoping for an injury-free season for his team.

The Mustangs start the season at home against Tishomingo County.

