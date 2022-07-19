In the Trenches: Mantachie aiming for playoff return

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mantachie Mustangs made the playoffs last year; and even though the run didn’t last long, they’re looking to build upon that success.
Head football coach Ken Adams is entering his third year with the Mustangs, and he’s brought a new attitude to Mantachie.
“They made such an improvement from last year to the spring,” he said of his team. “It really surprised all of us coaches. We got guys that’s been in the program and doing things the way we want to do them now going on three years. So, that makes things a little easier.
Seniors Hunter Hester and Braedon Sauls got a taste of playoff football last year and hope to get more this year.
“We had a lot of personnel out last year, and now we want to go deeper into it,” Sauls said.
Hester agreed. He's hoping for an injury-free season for his team.
The Mustangs start the season at home against Tishomingo County.