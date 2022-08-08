OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) -- Our next team for In The Trenches had a stellar year last year until the second round of the playoffs. But with a stacked senior class and an iron sharpens iron mentality they're looking to grind their way through the treacherous waters of 5A. Let's get in the trenches with the Lafayette Commodores.
In The Trenches: Lafayette Commodores
- By: Matt St. Jean
-
- Updated
- 0
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today