In The Trenches: Itawamba Indians

FULTON, Miss (WTVA) -- What does it mean when a football team has unfinished business? Unfinished business means that a team had a chance but then came up short. When they return the next year they have something to prove.
"The last three years we've left something out on the field and I feel like this year we're coming out with something to prove," Itawamba senior Isaac Smith said.
Isaac Smith and the Itawamba Indians were cruising last season, eight straight wins before being blown out by Senatobia.
"We've been on a deep run three years in a row and we don't want to see it end that way," Senior Ty Davis said.
Smith and Davis are a part of a talented group of seniors, so talented that head coach Clint Hoots said that he hasn't seen a group like this in all his years of coaching.
"Truly blessed to have a group like this," Hoots said. "I love coaching here because the guys are hard nosed kids and they work hard and this group has been straight focused more than any group I've ever had."
Because the team is so experienced and have played together for so long, they've developed a bond that is unbreakable. They don't just gel well on the field, you can't separate them off of it.
"They're always going somewhere together, they're fishing, you'll see them fishing together there'll be about ten of em," Hoots said. "You go to Mexican restaurants if you have stand in line its because of them."
"I've never felt a bond like I have with the team," Smith said. "We do things different now like this year this offseason we've all been here, we've been together and our key thing is leadership."