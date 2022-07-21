In the Trenches: Houston poised to play in honor of teammate, assistant coach

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston football team has had its fair share of adversity over the past year.

Teammate Jamarcus Hall died last year, and assistant coach Anquntio Lewis died in a car wreck in April.

Senior lineman William Echoles said the team is playing in remembrance of their lost friends.

As for the upcoming season, third-year head coach Baylor Dampeer needs to fill several big holes including the quarterback position.

He has some big talent though, like running back Jalen Washington and receiver E.J Stovall.

“Well, we know we can lean on Jalen and the offensive line,” the coach said. “They’ve got a lot of experience. Jalen is a good back, and the offensive line came together last year, and all five are back and E.J. Stovall is a good player we expect a lot out of.”

Stovall said he’s ready.

“It’s my senior year,” he said. “I gotta’ step up, make sure the team is doing good, gotta’ get the offensive guys and defensive guys all on the same page and get some of the other guys to step up too as well.”

Video coming soon.