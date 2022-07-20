In the Trenches: East Webster wants to erase sting of playoff loss

MABEN, Miss. (WTVA) - East Webster was two points away from a north half championship berth last year.
Twelve seniors graduated from that team.
“The seniors last year, they were a great group of guys,” senior Jack Brown said. “They all bounced off each other, and I think that’s what our seniors can do this year — build off each and bounce off each other and help build the team up as a whole.”
Junior Jeb Sisk said this year’s seniors are doing a good job filling the void so far.
“The seniors were great last year,” Sisk said. “But the new seniors we got — there’s not as many of them — but they’re just as much good leaders, and they try very hard to show leadership to the underclassmen.”
The sting of last year’s playoff loss remains.
“Man, it’s just motivation,” head coach Ron Price said. “Losing that game still hurts today. Being one point away is very difficult; I’d rather lose by 40 points than lose by one.”
The goal this year is to make another deep run in the playoffs.
Video coming soon.