Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

&&

In the Trenches: East Webster wants to erase sting of playoff loss

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 East Webster High School football team

East Webster High School football coach Ron Price talks with his 2022 team.

MABEN, Miss. (WTVA) - East Webster was two points away from a north half championship berth last year.

Twelve seniors graduated from that team.

“The seniors last year, they were a great group of guys,” senior Jack Brown said. “They all bounced off each other, and I think that’s what our seniors can do this year — build off each and bounce off each other and help build the team up as a whole.”

2022 East Webster High School football

2022 East Webster High School football practice. 

Junior Jeb Sisk said this year’s seniors are doing a good job filling the void so far.

“The seniors were great last year,” Sisk said. “But the new seniors we got — there’s not as many of them — but they’re just as much good leaders, and they try very hard to show leadership to the underclassmen.”

The sting of last year’s playoff loss remains.

“Man, it’s just motivation,” head coach Ron Price said. “Losing that game still hurts today. Being one point away is very difficult; I’d rather lose by 40 points than lose by one.”

East Webster High School football coach Ron Price

East Webster High School football coach Ron Price. Photo Date: Summer 2022.

The goal this year is to make another deep run in the playoffs.

Video coming soon.

