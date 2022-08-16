BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Last season this team had some trouble with inexperience and youth. Which led their fans to think their record was a bit uncouth. Well the players this year think their fans are in for a thrill. Let's get in the trenches with the Lions of Biggersville.
In The Trenches: Biggersville Lions
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today