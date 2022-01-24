ICC's Pate back on the sideline after battle with cancer

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- We are a little more than halfway through the JuCo basketball season, ICC men's basketball head coach Grant Pate and the Indians are off to a great start to the season.
Coach Pate has called the sideline his home for over three decades. He's coached at ICC since 2013, but in 2021, he had to step away from the game he devoted his life to as he quite literally battled for his life.
"You know my first thoughts were not on me, but what's going to happen to those around me," Pate said.
In December of 2020, a few games into the season, doctors told Pate he had a tumor the size of a golf ball in his throat, stage three cancer. His season was over and the fight was just beginning.
"When something gets taken away from you that you've had for over 30 years, it takes a part away from you," Pate said.
But according to long time assistant coach and friend Eric Bozeman, chemotherapy and radiation took Pate out of coaching, but it didn't take the coaching out of Pate.
"A lot of folks don't know this, we talked two, three, sometimes four times a day," Bozeman said. "He did the scouting reports while he was at home, don't think Grant Pate didn't work now, these weren't little five minute conversations, we were on the phone for 25, 30 minutes at a time."
Pate said most days he couldn't get out of bed, he couldn't eat, he lost nearly 50 pounds, but those phone calls, that small involvement, kept him going.
"It hurt not to be there and be with them, but it made me feel like I was part of it," Pate said.
In April of 2021, Pate got the all-clear, the cancer disappeared. He's back in the classroom and back on the sideline and he returned with a whole new perspective.
"It shed some light on what was important and what was less important," Pate said. "So now you try to share your story with the young men that you're with and to let them know that basketball, really is a blessing and it can be taken away just like that."