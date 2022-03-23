 Skip to main content
ICC's all-time winningest softball coach announces retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Andy Kirk, ICC softball coach

Andy Kirk (left) is the all-time winningest softball coach at Itawamba Community College (ICC). Source: ICC.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) says softball coach Andy Kirk will retire at the end of 2022 season, announced Wednesday.

The Union County native took over the program in 2011 and is the Indians’ all-time winningest softball coach.

Kirk said he wants to spend more time with his family, take vacations and get away from the grind of coaching.

His No. 4 ranked team is currently 20-2 on the season.

The college plans to begin the process of hiring the next head coach in the coming weeks.

