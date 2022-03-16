 Skip to main content
ICC softball player receives national Player of the Week honor

Haylee Alberson

Haylee Alberson, Source: Itawamba Community College

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) softball player Haylee Alberson is the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII Player of the Week, announced Wednesday morning.

She went 6-for-12 and hit four home runs last week in games vs. Jones College and Snead State Community College.

The Hernando native received the same honor on Tuesday from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

