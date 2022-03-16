ICC softball player receives national Player of the Week honor

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) softball player Haylee Alberson is the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII Player of the Week, announced Wednesday morning.
Itawamba's Haylee Alberson takes home the latest #NJCAASoftball DII Player of the Week honor!The freshman pitcher made her presence known at the plate, reaching base safely on half her at-bats while sending 4⃣ over the fence and driving in 7⃣ runs!#NJCAAPOTW pic.twitter.com/DKFf3OoG4h— NJCAA Softball (@NJCAASoftball) March 16, 2022
She went 6-for-12 and hit four home runs last week in games vs. Jones College and Snead State Community College.
The Hernando native received the same honor on Tuesday from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.