ICC men's basketball wins nail-biter over East Central

  • Updated
  • 0
Itawamba Community College, ICC, Indians

Itawamba Community College (ICC) in Fulton, Mississippi.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The ICC men's basketball team faced off against East Central and came away with a 60-57 victory at home.

The Indians were on the hunt for their ninth win of the season Thursday night.

Led by Fred Cleveland and Potts Camp native Walter Hamilton, ICC held off a late East Central comeback to win the game 60-57.

The team is no stranger to comebacks - ICC head coach Grant Pate battled cancer in 2020, but now he's back on the sidelines and ready to compete.

WTVA's Matt St. Jean will have the full story on Coach Pate's recovery journey next week on WTVA 9 News.

