ICC hosting volleyball camps

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College is in the midst of hosting volleyball summer camps.
Tiny Tribe Camp, which was offered to children ages seven to 11, ended on Tuesday. One more camp will be held in July for high schoolers.
Itawamba Community College head volleyball coach Annie McGregor and her team have been teaching campers basic techniques and gameplay.
According to McGregor, the biggest reason they are having these camps is to help grow the game starting at a young age.
"Because in volleyball in Mississippi, we don't have Upward Volleyball and little league volleyball and some communities in our area do have volleyball opportunities for young kids but not everybody does. So, we want to give people a chance to learn about volleyball at a young age and hopefully develop lifelong players," said McGregor.
ICC is getting ready to head into their fourth season of having volleyball as a sport at the school.