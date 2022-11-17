Wendy's Giant of the Week - Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Itawamba senior Isaac Smith.
The two-way athlete for the Indians has had a monumental season leading Itawamba to an undefeated record.
And he's turned up his performance for the playoffs.
In the revenge win over Senatobia, the team that sent Itawamba packing last year, Smith rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown, threw a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Indians are a favorite to get to Hattiesburg this year; and if Smith keeps up this ridiculous streak he's on, good luck 4A.