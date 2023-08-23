Some high school football games moved back to avoid extreme heat

With extreme heat in the forecast this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association is allowing schools to move kickoff times to 8 p.m.
High school football games traditionally start at 7 p.m.
Several schools have already agreed to move kickoff times:
All the games are on Friday unless otherwise noted.
- Amory at Pontotoc - moved to 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
- Noxubee County at Starkville - moved to 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- West Lowndes at French Camp - moved to 8 p.m.
- Vardaman at Nanih Waiya - moved to 8 p.m.
- East Union at TCPS - moved to 7:30 p.m.
- South Pontotoc at Bruce - moved to 8 p.m.
- West Point at Louisville - moved to 7:30 p.m.
- Corinth at Booneville - moved to 8 p.m.
- Okolona at North Pontotoc - moved to 8 p.m.
- Hamilton at Biggersville - moved to 7:30 p.m.
We'll update this list as more times are changed. However, we may miss some. So please check with your school to see if it plans to move its kickoff time.