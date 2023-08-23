 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Some high school football games moved back to avoid extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Calhoun City football team in quarantine

With extreme heat in the forecast this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association is allowing schools to move kickoff times to 8 p.m.

High school football games traditionally start at 7 p.m.

Several schools have already agreed to move kickoff times:

All the games are on Friday unless otherwise noted.

  • Amory at Pontotoc - moved to 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
  • Noxubee County at Starkville - moved to 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
  • West Lowndes at French Camp - moved to 8 p.m.
  • Vardaman at Nanih Waiya - moved to 8 p.m.
  • East Union at TCPS - moved to 7:30 p.m.
  • South Pontotoc at Bruce - moved to 8 p.m.
  • West Point at Louisville - moved to 7:30 p.m.
  • Corinth at Booneville - moved to 8 p.m.
  • Okolona at North Pontotoc - moved to 8 p.m.
  • Hamilton at Biggersville - moved to 7:30 p.m.

We'll update this list as more times are changed. However, we may miss some. So please check with your school to see if it plans to move its kickoff time.

Recommended for you