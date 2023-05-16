 Skip to main content
Scores from Mississippi high school softball championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Softball ball

Softball ball, Photo Date: Sept. 3, 2014. Credit: Pixabay.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — High school softball championships begin Tuesday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

  • 6A - South Panola vs. Northwest Rankin
  • 5A - Saltillo vs. George County
  • 4A - West Lauderdale vs. North Pike
  • 3A - Booneville vs. West Marion
  • 2A - East Union vs. Loyd Star
  • 1A - Hamilton vs. Sebastopol

Each series is best two out of three.

Open this link to view the schedule.

Scores below:

May 16 - Hamilton 5, Sebastopol 4

