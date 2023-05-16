Scores from high school softball championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi high school softball championships began Tuesday at the University of Southern Mississippi while the Alabama high school softball tournament started the same day in Oxford, Alabama.
Below are the local Mississippi teams playing:
- 5A - Saltillo vs. George County
- 3A - Booneville vs. West Marion
- 2A - East Union vs. Loyd Star
- 1A - Hamilton vs. Sebastopol
Each series is best two out of three.
Open this link to view the schedule.
Scores below:
May 16 - Hamilton 5, Sebastopol 4
May 16 - East Union 3, Loyd Star 1
May 16 - Booneville 6, West Marion 1
Lamar County was the only local team in the double-elimination Alabama tournament. The Bulldogs were eliminated after Wednesday's action.
Scores below:
May 16 - Hatton 4, Lamar County 3
May 16 - J.U. Blacksher 3, Lamar County 0
Download the WTVA 9 News mobile app to get the latest news and more.