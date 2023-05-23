 Skip to main content
Saltillo, West Union baseball advance to title series

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball graphic

Credit: MGN

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Saltillo and West Union baseball will play for state titles next week.

Saltillo beat Ridgeland 11-3 on Monday night to advance to the 5A title series. They will play either East Central or West Jones.

West Union beat Vardaman 12-2 to advance to the 1A title game. They’ll play Resurrection Catholic next week.

East Union will play Pisgah for the 2A title and Amory will play Saint Stanislaus for the 3A title.

Mooreville or West Lauderdale will play Sumrall or Purvis for the 4A title. Lewisburg will play Gulfport or Northwest Rankin for the 6A title.

Championship games begin on May 30 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Each series is best two out of three.

Open this link to view a schedule of championship games.

Producer

Madi is from New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of New Albany High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

