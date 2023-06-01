Resurrection sweeps West Union to win 1A championship

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Resurrection Catholic beat West Union 10-1 Thursday afternoon to win the 1A baseball championship.
Resurrection won the first game on Tuesday.
PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Resurrection Catholic beat West Union 10-1 Thursday afternoon to win the 1A baseball championship.
Resurrection won the first game on Tuesday.
Open this link to view the entire schedule of games.
Digital Content Manager
Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.