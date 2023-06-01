 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Resurrection sweeps West Union to win 1A championship

  • Updated
  • 0

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Resurrection Catholic beat West Union 10-1 Thursday afternoon to win the 1A baseball championship.

West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic in 1A championship game

West Union (red) vs. Resurrection Catholic playing in the 1A championship game. Photo Date: June 1, 2023.
West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic in 1A championship game

West Union (red) vs. Resurrection Catholic playing in the 1A championship game. Photo Date: June 1, 2023.

Resurrection won the first game on Tuesday.

West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic in 1A championship game

West Union (red) vs. Resurrection Catholic playing in the 1A championship game. Photo Date: June 1, 2023.
Resurrection sweeps West Union to win 1A championship

Resurrection Catholic swept West Union (pictured) to win the 1A baseball championship. Photo Date: June 1, 2023.

Open this link to view the entire schedule of games.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you