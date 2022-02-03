Pictures: Lowndes County recruits sign with JUCO programs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County School District shared pictures of its football players who signed on Wednesday with their community colleges of choice.
Caledonia High School
Darrius Triplett – East Mississippi Community College
Tyshawn Graham- East Mississippi Community College
Darquez Williams- Itawamba Community College
West Lowndes High School
Marquez Shelton - Northeast Mississippi Community College
Royquavious Williams – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Decamby Willis - Mississippi Delta Community College
New Hope High School
Jeremiah Jefferson - Northeast Mississippi Community College
Tymarius Jackson - Northeast Mississippi Community College
Jaylon Lewis - Northeast Mississippi Community College
Caleb Parr - Northeast Mississippi Community College
Tyquantez Crowell - East Mississippi Community College
Rashad Williams - Jones Community College
Richard Guy - Jones Community College
