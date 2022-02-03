 Skip to main content
Pictures: Lowndes County recruits sign with JUCO programs

Darrius Triplett, Tyshawn Graham, Darquez Williams at Caledonia High School

(L-R): Darrius Triplett signs with East Mississippi Community College; Tyshawn Graham signs with East Mississippi Community College; and Darquez Williams signs with Itawamba Community College. Photo Date: Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County School District shared pictures of its football players who signed on Wednesday with their community colleges of choice.

Caledonia High School

Darrius Triplett – East Mississippi Community College

Tyshawn Graham- East Mississippi Community College

Darquez Williams- Itawamba Community College

West Lowndes High School

Marquez Shelton - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Marquez Shelton

Marquez Shelton signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Royquavious Williams – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Royquavious Williams

Royquavious Williams signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Decamby Willis - Mississippi Delta Community College

Decamby Willis

Decamby Willis signs with Mississippi Delta Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

New Hope High School

Jeremiah Jefferson - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Jeremiah Jefferson

Jeremiah Jefferson signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Tymarius Jackson - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Tymarius Jackson

Tymarius Jackson signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Jaylon Lewis - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Jaylon Lewis

Jaylon Lewis signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Caleb Parr - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Caleb Parr

Caleb Parr signs with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Tyquantez Crowell - East Mississippi Community College

Tyquantez Crowell

Tyquantez Crowell signs with East Mississippi Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Rashad Williams - Jones Community College

Rashad Williams

Rashad Williams signs with Jones Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

Richard Guy - Jones Community College

Richard Guy

Richard Guy signs with Jones Community College on Feb. 2, 2022. Source: Lowndes County School District.

