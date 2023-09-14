 Skip to main content
MHSAA moves volleyball championships to Ole Miss

Mississippi High School Activities Association, MHSAA

Mississippi High School Activities Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss will host the Mississippi high school volleyball championships in October.

Thursday, Oct. 19

  • 5A championship game - 1 p.m.
  • 6A championship game - 3 p.m.
  • 7A championship game - 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

  • 1A championship game - 1 p.m.
  • 2A championship game - 3 p.m.
  • 3A championship game - 5 p.m.
  • 4A championship game - 7 p.m.

The games will be played inside the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Mississippi State University was scheduled to host the championship games but a mid-season schedule change forced the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) to find another venue.

