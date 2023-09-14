MHSAA moves volleyball championships to Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss will host the Mississippi high school volleyball championships in October.
Thursday, Oct. 19
- 5A championship game - 1 p.m.
- 6A championship game - 3 p.m.
- 7A championship game - 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
- 1A championship game - 1 p.m.
- 2A championship game - 3 p.m.
- 3A championship game - 5 p.m.
- 4A championship game - 7 p.m.
The games will be played inside the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.
Mississippi State University was scheduled to host the championship games but a mid-season schedule change forced the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) to find another venue.