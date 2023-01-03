 Skip to main content
Local high school coach, player reacts to Damar Hamlin in critical condition

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Head coach Chad Collums and upcoming senior Barker O'Brian both agreed that the injury to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was hard to watch.

"Yeah, it-it was a very, scary situation," Collums said.

Smithville Head Football Coach Chad Collums (pictured) said he once had a player experience an episode of cardiac arrest during a game. He's been coaching for 19 seasons - six of which, have been at Smithville.

On January 2, 2023, midway through the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin made what looked like a routine tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

After the play, Hamlin stood up and quickly went back down.

He received CPR and his heart was restarted on the field before he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition by 8:30 that night.

The Bills later announced he had experienced an episode of cardiac arrest - something that Coach Collums has seen in person.

"It's actually happened to me before," Collums said. "It was a long time ago...a kid went into cardiac arrest...and we got the AED out there and we got him back to going..."

Chad Collums has been coaching for 19 years and the last six of those have been with the Smithville Seminoles. He said working with young athletes day-in and day-out made Hamlin's injury even more personal.

"He's somebody that's probably in extremely good shape and everything and has been playing the game for a long time...and for that to happen to somebody like that it's...it's scary when you think about the kids we're responsible for," Coach Collums said.

Coach Chad Collums and junior WR/CB Barker O'Brian both said Hamlin's injury reminded them how dangerous football is and just how much the players risk each time they step on the field.

For many, Hamlin's injury is a solemn reminder that the game of football is a dangerous one, especially for young athletes like Barker O'Brian, a junior wide receiver/cornerback at Smithville who was watching the game when Hamlin went down.

Junior WR and CB for the Smithville Seminoles Barker O'Brian (pictured) was watching the Monday Night Football game when Damar Hamlin was critically injured. He said it reminded him of the danger that comes with the game.

"It really does make you think when you think about the entirety of football...starts making you think about how it really is just a game and how people's lives do matter whenever it comes to playing even though you're playing for what you love and playing to get better and if you want to make a career out of it," O'Brian said.

Both Coach Collums and O'Brian said they're following Hamlin's story closely and are praying for his recovery and his family.

For live updates on Damar Hamlin's medical status, click here.

