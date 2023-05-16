HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — High school softball championships begin Tuesday at the University of Southern Mississippi.
- 6A - South Panola vs. Northwest Rankin
- 5A - Saltillo vs. George County
- 4A - West Lauderdale vs. North Pike
- 3A - Booneville vs. West Marion
- 2A - East Union vs. Loyd Star
- 1A - Hamilton vs. Sebastopol
Each series is best two out of three.
