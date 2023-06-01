 Skip to main content
High school baseball championships continue Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball, Photo Date: 2015

Baseball, Photo Date: 2015. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — High school state baseball championships began Tuesday, May 30 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

1A - West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic

2A - East Union vs. Pisgah

3A - Amory vs. St. Stanislaus

4A - West Lauderdale vs. Purvis

5A - Saltillo vs. East Central

6A - Lewisburg vs. Gulfport

Each series is best two out of three.

Open this link to view the schedule of games and TV/radio information.

Look for scores and highlights on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Follow Sami on Twitter for score updates.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

