 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school baseball championships continue this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball, Photo Date: 2015

Baseball, Photo Date: 2015. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — High school state baseball championships began Tuesday, May 30 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

1A - West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic (winner)

2A - East Union vs. Pisgah

3A - Amory vs. St. Stanislaus

4A - West Lauderdale vs. Purvis

5A - Saltillo vs. East Central

6A - Lewisburg vs. Gulfport

Each series is best two out of three.

Open this link to view the schedule of games and TV/radio information.

Look for scores and highlights on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Follow Sami on Twitter for score updates.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you